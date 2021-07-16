Hassan Mohammed

Northern Lights Advertising

Northern Lights Advertising is a Hyderabad based advertising & branding agency with a knack for excellence in creative innovation.

Back in 2017, I had joined Northern Lights as a Junior Visualizer, my first ever full-time job. At the time, I was the first and only employee, and as you can guess, I was tasked with designing the new logo.

And the result is a fluid abstract logo mark.
