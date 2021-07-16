Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
faris abdillah

D + P monogram Logo

faris abdillah
faris abdillah
  • Save
D + P monogram Logo letterlogo letter monoline copaamerica argentina soccer masculin sporty modern simple identity monogram vector logo illustration design creative clean branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hello friends
this is the result of my personal exploration for the combination of the letters D and P.

what do you think about this Logo?
just comment below
________________________________________________________________________________________
press " L " on your keyboard for support me and also find me on my another account.
E-mail : farisabdillah317@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/farisabdillah3/
Behance : https://www.behance.net/fabdillah

faris abdillah
faris abdillah

More by faris abdillah

View profile
    • Like