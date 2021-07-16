Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Digital Portrait Painting | Keanu Reeves

Hi!
This is my latest digital portrait painting and this time it's the Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves. Please check my Behance upload to see the un-cropped high resolution full portrait painting.

This was painted by referencing a photograph by the professionals Matt Carr and Jeff Whitlock.
Check this link to the original portrait from the photographers.

Feel free to leave your ideas below.
Thanks,
Ranula De Silva.

Follow me on,
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

