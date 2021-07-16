Digital Portrait Painting | Keanu Reeves

Hi!

This is my latest digital portrait painting and this time it's the Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves. Please check my Behance upload to see the un-cropped high resolution full portrait painting.

This was painted by referencing a photograph by the professionals Matt Carr and Jeff Whitlock.

Check this link to the original portrait from the photographers.

