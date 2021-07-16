Th-Ink a.k.a. Riccardo Minervini

Shrooman

Shrooman digital logo cartoon eyeballs eyeball space mushroom melting skull character illustration art direction magic trippy psychedelic shaman fungi shrooms shroom
Illustration created for DMerch Dublin. The design is part of a limited series of illustrations for NFT digital collectibles, based on the psychedelic mushrooms, and trippy themes.

You can check my work here https://www.behance.net/thinkfreel4186 Thanks!

