Zorro slot - Game Background

The game background depicts a street in the South American city of Nuevo Aragon.
⠀
It was here that the events unfolded in the legend of the noble warrior Zorro. The mark that Zorro leaves to the enemy, and now flaunts on one of the doors.
⠀
And the shadow of the famous swordsman makes us understand that the mysterious Zorro is very close.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/zorro/
⠀
