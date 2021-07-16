Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lyd'Hair formation Logo

Lyd'Hair formation Logo zen organic massage company teaching coaching hairdressing scalp hair inspiration minimal simple vector logo illustration gradient design concept branding adobe illustrator
Hi Guys,
'Lyd'hair Formation' is a coaching company formed by one of my clients -Lydia Coiffure.The company deals with teaching different techniques in hairdressing and scalp massages.

Thaanks!

Let's work together – aryanthakur8.at@gmail.com

