Murder at the Brightwell - Illustration Project

Murder at the Brightwell is a mysterious novel by Ashley Weaver backgrounded in the 1930s. The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) offered this novel to their members exclusively and I illustrated each chapter's illustrations with somewhat Art Deco style (overall style and actual style).
