Daily UI :: 023 Onboarding

Daily UI :: 023 Onboarding onboarding graphic design app branding ui design dailyui ux figma
I designed the onboarding process for my design concept CoolCare. CoolCare is a digital service that matches parents with babysitters that are a right fit for their family!

#dailyUI #onboarding #childcare

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
