Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Betsy Dupuis

Camouflage

Betsy Dupuis
Betsy Dupuis
  • Save
Camouflage apple pencil expressive tiger art drawing illustration
Download color palette

I decided to redo this old drawing of mine in Procreate. The last time I worked on this it was in illustrator using auto trace on an inked drawing. What a difference technology makes in the ease of process.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Betsy Dupuis
Betsy Dupuis

More by Betsy Dupuis

View profile
    • Like