Support Your Locals - Gift cards

Support Your Locals - Gift cards buying selling app mobile webdesign card gift gift card giftcards covid plattform webapp
SupportYourLocals is a free and easy way for small local businesses to sell digital gift cards.

Here you can see the landing page design and the storefront to sell gift cards.

Built in April 2020 with three friends to support local businesses while they were forced to close their shops during the first lockdown.

https://supportyourlocals.today/

