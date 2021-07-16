Fisualis

Actinia v1.0 icons pack -- Server, cloud, hosting

Fisualis
Fisualis
  • Save
Actinia v1.0 icons pack -- Server, cloud, hosting web designer web ui ui icons iconography line icons interface icons ui pack ui kit ui designer icon pack essential icons sketch icons figma icons ui design figma ui icons icons design iconset icon
Download color palette

Actinia v1.0 icons pack -- Server, cloud, hosting

More icons : https://www.iconfinder.com/fisualis

Update every month (new icons & new categories)

Fisualis
Fisualis

More by Fisualis

View profile
    • Like