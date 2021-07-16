Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Phillip Gallant

Be Armed And Dangerous By Phillip Gallant

Phillip Gallant
Phillip Gallant
This shot was created by Phillip Gallant through Adobe Illustrator.

- "Be Armed And Dangerous!" is the brand's name.
- AltaCalifornia font and gradients were used for this shot.
- The "Create Outlines" button and "Ungroup" button were used so that each letter's color and shape could be manipulated.
- 4 of 6 in this shot represents the form the brand's wordmark would take.
- The brand's wordmark was copy and pasted and photoshop effected to create the "jumbled mess" effect in the background, and then the wordmark was rotated and placed over the "jumbled mess".

- Phillip Gallant, July 2021

