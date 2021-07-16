Be Armed And Dangerous By Phillip Gallant

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This shot was created by Phillip Gallant through Adobe Illustrator.
- "Be Armed And Dangerous!" is the brand's name.
- AltaCalifornia font and gradients were used for this shot.
- The "Create Outlines" button and "Ungroup" button were used so that each letter's color and shape could be manipulated.
- 4 of 6 in this shot represents the form the brand's wordmark would take.
- The brand's wordmark was copy and pasted and photoshop effected to create the "jumbled mess" effect in the background, and then the wordmark was rotated and placed over the "jumbled mess".
- Phillip Gallant, July 2021
Phillip Gallant Behance:
https://www.behance.net/PhillipGallant
Phillip Gallant Media Redbubble:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/GallantPhillip/
Phillip Gallant Media Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.ca/PhillipGallantMedia/
Phillip Gallant Media Tumblr:
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/phillipgallantpublic
Phillip Gallant Media Amazon 2021:
Japan: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B09831DBP9
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09831DBP9
Germany: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09831DBP9
France: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09831DBP9
Spain: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09831DBP9
Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09831DBP9
Mexico: https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B09831DBP9
Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B09831DBP9
India: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09831DBP9
Brazil: https://www.amazon.com.br/dp/B09831DBP9
