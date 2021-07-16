Be Armed And Dangerous By Phillip Gallant

This shot was created by Phillip Gallant through Adobe Illustrator.

- "Be Armed And Dangerous!" is the brand's name.

- AltaCalifornia font and gradients were used for this shot.

- The "Create Outlines" button and "Ungroup" button were used so that each letter's color and shape could be manipulated.

- 4 of 6 in this shot represents the form the brand's wordmark would take.

- The brand's wordmark was copy and pasted and photoshop effected to create the "jumbled mess" effect in the background, and then the wordmark was rotated and placed over the "jumbled mess".

- Phillip Gallant, July 2021

Phillip Gallant Behance:

https://www.behance.net/PhillipGallant

Phillip Gallant Media Redbubble:

https://www.redbubble.com/people/GallantPhillip/

Phillip Gallant Media Pinterest:

https://www.pinterest.ca/PhillipGallantMedia/

Phillip Gallant Media Tumblr:

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/phillipgallantpublic

Phillip Gallant Media Amazon 2021:

Japan: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B09831DBP9

UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09831DBP9

Germany: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09831DBP9

France: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09831DBP9

Spain: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09831DBP9

Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09831DBP9

Mexico: https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B09831DBP9

Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B09831DBP9

India: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09831DBP9

Brazil: https://www.amazon.com.br/dp/B09831DBP9​​​​​​​

#Developments #PhillipGallantMedia #Media #Artist #Art #Instagram #Behance #Dribbble #Pinteresting #Facebook #Google #Apple #PSPlus #TheTriforce #WaterlooRegion #Waterloo #Gamer #Gaming #Director #Directing #Writer #Writing #Producer #Producing #Arts #Artists #Goodreads #Spotify #Tumblr