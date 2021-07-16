Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eren Dengiz

Food Guide

Eren Dengiz
Eren Dengiz
Food Guide app ux ui mobile white red ios design qr emoji restaurant guide food
Home and restaurant detail screens from my concept food guide app design. You can see the entire work on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113615551/Alfreat-Concept-Food-Guide-Application

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Eren Dengiz
Eren Dengiz

