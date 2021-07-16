The Beast Family logo design

The Beast Family is a modern and healthy family lifestyle blog with 4 members, Husband & Wife and 2 wolfdogs, a Husky and a Malinois. Their goal is to make the people’s life happier, healthier and more successful. Their slogan is Hustle.Progress.Succeed. They write about business, how to be an entrepreneur, how to raise a family, how to live as power couple, they share healthy recipes and workout programmes. It was so exciting to help them with the visual part of their mission. The logo is ready and we are working on the UX design at the moment, beside our other projects.

Hustle.Progress.Succeed.

