🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Beast Family logo design
The Beast Family is a modern and healthy family lifestyle blog with 4 members, Husband & Wife and 2 wolfdogs, a Husky and a Malinois. Their goal is to make the people’s life happier, healthier and more successful. Their slogan is Hustle.Progress.Succeed. They write about business, how to be an entrepreneur, how to raise a family, how to live as power couple, they share healthy recipes and workout programmes. It was so exciting to help them with the visual part of their mission. The logo is ready and we are working on the UX design at the moment, beside our other projects.
Hustle.Progress.Succeed.
________________
Let’s connect:
Instagram | Behance | K-LAUNCH
We are open for new projects → work@k-launch.com