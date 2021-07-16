Spomenik • 01

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I’ve been meaning to do a design exploration using Spomeniks for a while now.
Here’s an idea for an editorial story-telling platform.
Thought it’d be nice if the user could explore in chronological order or via a map.
I wanted to create something quite unorthodox and alien, but also give the feeling of strength to compliment the forms and materials of the memorials.
Maybe I’ll make the map view someday too.
Feedback welcome! Let me know what you think :)