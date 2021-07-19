Ronin • Case Study Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
What's better than kicking off the week with a brand new Case Study?
Based in the US, Project Ronin reached out to Pixelmatters to accelerate its mission of revolutionizing and optimizing cancer care by giving doctors and patients the tools they need to make better-informed decisions.
And one of those tools was a Mobile App, which helped oncologists track patients' symptoms and side effects in real-time.
Discover how we helped Ronin achieve their mission, showcasing one (of the many) life-changing possibilities when combining Healthcare and Technology → Case Study
