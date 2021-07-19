Ronin • Case Study Page

What's better than kicking off the week with a brand new Case Study?

Based in the US, Project Ronin reached out to Pixelmatters to accelerate its mission of revolutionizing and optimizing cancer care by giving doctors and patients the tools they need to make better-informed decisions.

And one of those tools was a Mobile App, which helped oncologists track patients' symptoms and side effects in real-time.

Discover how we helped Ronin achieve their mission, showcasing one (of the many) life-changing possibilities when combining Healthcare and Technology → Case Study

