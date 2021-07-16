Fremox

CE illustrations #6 - Transportation

Fremox
Fremox
  • Save
CE illustrations #6 - Transportation car station hydrogen tramway paris vedettes bellem bateau boat transport france monument illustrator vector illustration 2d
Download color palette

Custom illustration of various french monuments and infrastructures I designed in Illustrator for a motion video about the Caisses d'Epargne bank's history.

See the details and the video on my behance portfolio :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123605819/Motion-Histoire-des-Caisses-dEpargne

Ce illustration 5 still 2x
Rebound of
CE illustrations #5 - Museums
By Fremox
Fremox
Fremox

More by Fremox

View profile
    • Like