DesignerBaik

Binh Tea - Food & Drink Website

DesignerBaik
DesignerBaik
  • Save
Binh Tea - Food & Drink Website uiux webstore website design ui ux interface
Download color palette

Hello! This is my latest shots, my design exploration for Food & Drink Website. What do you think about this design? I hope your feedback, because your feedback is learning for my future in design⁣! 🔥

📲 Please press "L" if you like it or make this design for your inspirations :)

Open for freelance project : syaifulrachman.h@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
DesignerBaik
DesignerBaik

More by DesignerBaik

View profile
    • Like