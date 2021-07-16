Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Shanzelize Coffee Shop Logotype

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
Shanzelize Coffee Shop Logotype cup type letter friendly typography arabic persian hand lettering cafe coffee shope simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
This is a hand lettering logo for a coffee shop i designed.

I was thinking a coffee shop is a friendly place for social interaction and making friends. So I decided to make the logo look friendly by hand lettering.

Please let me know what are your thoughts and don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like