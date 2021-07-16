Shanzelize Coffee Shop Logotype

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
This is a hand lettering logo for a coffee shop i designed.
I was thinking a coffee shop is a friendly place for social interaction and making friends. So I decided to make the logo look friendly by hand lettering.
Please let me know what are your thoughts and don't forget to press "L" if you like it.
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com