CE illustrations - #1 - Castles

CE illustrations - #1 - Castles tourisme france castles chateaux monument illustrator illustration vector 2d
Custom illustration of various french monuments and infrastructures I designed in Illustrator for a motion video about the Caisses d'Epargne bank's history.

See the details and the video on my behance portfolio :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123605819/Motion-Histoire-des-Caisses-dEpargne

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
