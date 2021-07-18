Alor

Redesign Match Frame

Alor
Alor
Hire Me
  • Save
Redesign Match Frame colors chartegraphique shapes header flat design design webdesign sketchapp ui design
Download color palette

Header de la page "Formation en entreprise".
Croisement de volumes et élément de réassurance.

Alor
Alor
Design products with added value. allo@alor·design
Hire Me

More by Alor

View profile
    • Like