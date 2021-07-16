Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bticino Living Now

Bticino Living Now webapp app interactive ux ui
Little interactive app for Bticino to show his Living Now products where you can choose and visualize all the mechanisms, colors, materials and color of the wall.

You can see the live project here: https://store.bticino.com.mx/configurador-living-now

Developed at Marciano Digital Agency.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
