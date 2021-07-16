Bticino Living Now

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Little interactive app for Bticino to show his Living Now products where you can choose and visualize all the mechanisms, colors, materials and color of the wall.
You can see the live project here: https://store.bticino.com.mx/configurador-living-now
Developed at Marciano Digital Agency.