Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agung Setiawan | xygami

Self portrait - Avatar

Agung Setiawan | xygami
Agung Setiawan | xygami
  • Save
Self portrait - Avatar spectacles eyeglass vector male portrait flat design illustration character mascot logo mascot logo avatar cartoon
Download color palette

i made portrait avatar of myself.

Tell me, what do you think about this. ❤️

Agung Setiawan | xygami
Agung Setiawan | xygami

More by Agung Setiawan | xygami

View profile
    • Like