Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hanna Michael

Sweet Little Blueberry

Hanna Michael
Hanna Michael
  • Save
Sweet Little Blueberry colorful minimal logo vector branding can soda beverage brand graphic design design illustration fruit illustration fruit berry blue blueberry
Download color palette

Recent shape exploration as part of the branding and packaging design work for Sip Sip Pop. A new beverage brand.

Hanna Michael
Hanna Michael

More by Hanna Michael

View profile
    • Like