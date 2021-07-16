Nataliia Voloshyna

50 Strange Invitations

Nataliia Voloshyna
Nataliia Voloshyna
Hire Me
  • Save
50 Strange Invitations people vector flat modern for  web conceptual fun weird character strange invitation illustration
Download color palette

Working on a series of illustrations for the photographer's education website.

Commissioned for strangeatlas.co

Nataliia Voloshyna
Nataliia Voloshyna
2D illustrator / Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Nataliia Voloshyna

View profile
    • Like