Skyvision - Business Presentation Templates

Skyvision - Business Presentation Templates powerpoint diagram graphic design branding
Introducing Skyvision – Business PowerPoint Template

This Presentation Template can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: IT Company, Corporate, Agency, Studio, Organization, Institution, Pitch Deck, Startup, Business and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.

This Presentation Template contains Modern, Elegant, creative, Professional and unique layouts.

FEATURES
- Total Slides: 30 Slides
- All graphics resizable and editable
- Used and recommended free web fonts
- Based on Master Slides
- Vector icons included
- 16:9 Wide Screen Ratio
- Picture Placeholder
- Just Drag and Drop!
- Easily Editable!

FILES INCLUDED
- PowerPoint .PPTX file
- Documentation File

All images on the demo is just for preview purpose only and not actually included on the files

Link to buy this Powerpoint Template
https://graphicriver.net/item/skyvision-business-presentation-templates/32900316

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
