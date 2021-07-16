🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing Skyvision – Business PowerPoint Template
This Presentation Template can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: IT Company, Corporate, Agency, Studio, Organization, Institution, Pitch Deck, Startup, Business and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.
This Presentation Template contains Modern, Elegant, creative, Professional and unique layouts.
FEATURES
- Total Slides: 30 Slides
- All graphics resizable and editable
- Used and recommended free web fonts
- Based on Master Slides
- Vector icons included
- 16:9 Wide Screen Ratio
- Picture Placeholder
- Just Drag and Drop!
- Easily Editable!
FILES INCLUDED
- PowerPoint .PPTX file
- Documentation File
All images on the demo is just for preview purpose only and not actually included on the files
Hope you Like it.
Thanks.
Link to buy this Powerpoint Template
https://graphicriver.net/item/skyvision-business-presentation-templates/32900316