Introducing Skyvision – Business PowerPoint Template

This Presentation Template can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: IT Company, Corporate, Agency, Studio, Organization, Institution, Pitch Deck, Startup, Business and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.

This Presentation Template contains Modern, Elegant, creative, Professional and unique layouts.

FEATURES

- Total Slides: 30 Slides

- All graphics resizable and editable

- Used and recommended free web fonts

- Based on Master Slides

- Vector icons included

- 16:9 Wide Screen Ratio

- Picture Placeholder

- Just Drag and Drop!

- Easily Editable!

FILES INCLUDED

- PowerPoint .PPTX file

- Documentation File

All images on the demo is just for preview purpose only and not actually included on the files

Hope you Like it.

Thanks.

Link to buy this Powerpoint Template

https://graphicriver.net/item/skyvision-business-presentation-templates/32900316