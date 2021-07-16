Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Willow Street Logo mark money logo tree jackson hole wyoming jackson business fiduciary banking trust financial weeping willow street willow willow street
An ultimately unused logo for Willow Street, a financial and trust services group in Jackson Hole. The mark is derived from both a weeping willow, and the concept of a family tree. Produced under creative direction of Ryan Hittner.

