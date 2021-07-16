Tardigrade illustration

Tardigrades, known colloquially as water bears or moss piglets, are a phylum of eight-legged segmented micro-animals.

Visit my Instagram for more art:

https://www.instagram.com/guriya.k.999/?igshid=q5av1hzjrk5d

Visit my Behance for more art:

https://www.behance.net/gkumari

Support me with likes and feedback.

Thank you.😊