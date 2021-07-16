Guriya Kumari

Tardigrade illustration

Tardigrade illustration app illustration creative concept character art 3d clean minimal modern ui ux uiux vector uidesign ui design simple blue branding layout
Download color palette

Tardigrades, known colloquially as water bears or moss piglets, are a phylum of eight-legged segmented micro-animals.

