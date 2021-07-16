Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Simple Sign up form

Simple Sign up form design ui dailyui
Hi I just started the daily UI challenge and it is
fun 😅
Hope you like my design. I accept critique also
Thank for checking it out.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
