Luiz Curado

Master Sword

Luiz Curado
Luiz Curado
  • Save
Master Sword illustrator digital art art vintage retro link a link to the past purple design illustration icon vector graphic design sword mastersword zelda nintendo snes games
Download color palette

Master sword from game Zelda A link to the past. One of the best games from snes. I'm a lover from Zelda franchise and create this vector was very funny.

you can check out other vector on my instagram: @overblur_

Luiz Curado
Luiz Curado
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Luiz Curado

View profile
    • Like