Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eugeniya M

38 Daily UI. Open Space Website

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
38 Daily UI. Open Space Website white office website inspiration trend new logo branding illustration app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Today I present my open space website concept. I hope you like it :)

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like