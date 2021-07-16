Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Design Shark Official Brand Mascot

Design Shark Official Brand Mascot bold aggressive sports design sports logo brand identity halftone personal branding shark brand branding shark illustration shark vector shark vector roundel badge logo badge design mascot design mascot logo shark mascot
Shark Week is coming to an end, but every week is Design Shark Week! Anywho, welcome the official mascot of the Design Shark brand. [Name TBD]
Website | Instagram | Behance

Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
