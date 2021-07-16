Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travis Schmeisser

Safari-style floating bars across more of iOS

Moved several top controls to be inside the bars (so consolidated headers are a bonus), now all search buttons are within reach, tab labels might be problematic given the loss of horizontal space.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
