Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucas Banholi

Workshop Landing Page - UI/UX Project

Lucas Banholi
Lucas Banholi
  • Save
Workshop Landing Page - UI/UX Project worskhop landing page graphic design design ui branding vector ux typography
Download color palette

PT-BR: Projeto de Landing Page para um Workshop, desenvolvido como parte do curso de Design de Interfaces na Udemy.

EN: Landing Page project for a workshop, developed as part of the Interface Design course in Udemy.

It was my first project related to UI/UX Design, hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lucas Banholi
Lucas Banholi

More by Lucas Banholi

View profile
    • Like