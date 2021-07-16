🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a t-shirt mockup design. I created a 'Born to be Wild' design by using masking between the lion image and text. I chose contemporary colours such as blue, mocca, and grey so that the t-shirt design was made for young people.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop CC 2019