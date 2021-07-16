Putri Syifa Darmawel

T-shirt Mockup

T-shirt Mockup texture art fashiondesign fashion clothing design graphic design typography typo branding t-shirt shirt
This is a t-shirt mockup design. I created a 'Born to be Wild' design by using masking between the lion image and text. I chose contemporary colours such as blue, mocca, and grey so that the t-shirt design was made for young people.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop CC 2019

