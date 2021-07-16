Dance with Wownana

Yimin Heng

Yimin Heng
Key visual of the packaging design that we create for Wownana, a vegan banana cake specialist in fun and cheerful brand personality. The packaging design is inspired by Wownana's signature product that has two bananas on top.

