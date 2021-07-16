Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebecca

Tartelettes (French Pastry Theme)

Tartelettes (French Pastry Theme) poster print tshirt artwork art graphic design vector branding logo minimal procreate illustration
  1. theme 8 - frame.png
  2. theme 8 - art.png
  3. theme 8 - shirt.png
  4. themes 7 8 9 shirts.png

Inspired by the flamboyant variety of french edible artworks.
Tartelettes almost look too perfect & glossy to be edible, and they come in lots of different flavours. Watch out for more shots in this theme.

Type L to show some love ❤️

Rebecca
Rebecca
I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

