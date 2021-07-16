aer - mockup 2

Aer is a tech brand with a range of different products like smartphones

scoters, drones, etc... Are products are Light as a feather which makes

them stand out. The name aer is Latin for air. The goal of this branding was to make

a unique scaleable mark that can be used in 2 color combinations. The brand wants to feel

friendly but reliable.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously this is a concept.

