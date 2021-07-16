Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebecca

Cannelets (French Pastry Theme)

Rebecca
Rebecca
Cannelets (French Pastry Theme) poster tshirt design artwork art graphic sweet vector branding logo design minimal procreate illustration
  1. theme 9 - art.png
  2. theme 9 - frame.png
  3. theme 9 - shirt.png
  4. themes 7 8 9 shirts.png

Inspired by the flamboyant variety of french edible artworks.

Cannelets bordelais are a specialty from Bordeaux. Watch out for more shots in this theme.

Type L to show some love ❤️

Rebecca
Rebecca
I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

