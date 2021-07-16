Raphael Lopes

StatusBuddy macOS app icon

Raphael Lopes
Raphael Lopes
  • Save
StatusBuddy macOS app icon buddy status apple mac icon app icon macos
Download color palette

New app icon for StatusBuddy.
StatusBuddy is an app to track Apple's developer and consumer system statuses right in your menu bar.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Raphael Lopes
Raphael Lopes

More by Raphael Lopes

View profile
    • Like