GoGo - Watch OS

Hello Everyone ✋✋
Please have a look at a new design(GoGo - Watch app) for items reminder. This application makes it easy for users who forgets to buy items and can share checklist via mobile app and helps to remind by notification when user reaches near to grocery, pharmacy, pet store, etc.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Thanks !!