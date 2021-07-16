Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avery Beason

Louise Font

Avery Beason
Avery Beason
  • Save
Louise Font cute font vintage font hand drawn brand identity brand font branding brand logo graphic design type typeface typography hand drawn font font
Download color palette

Louise. The perfect sweet vintage vibe to give your brand a unique look.Louise is a custom hand drawn font with a unique vintage feel. Created for other small businesses and designers who want to add a sweet hand drawn look to their marketing. It is a great font to re brand, create posters, merch design, children's books, stationary, blogs, other personal or commercial advertising.
Available on https://www.twinoaksdesign.com/shop

Avery Beason
Avery Beason

More by Avery Beason

View profile
    • Like