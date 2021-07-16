Abyssal, May 2021

My husband has been learning how to produce music. He has been creating some awesome music and as I have been listening to his music he created I am so inspired to create something awesome. I told him that I want to make art pieces to go along with his songs. Though he doesn't post his songs it is a fun project to do together.

This first one was for a song he called "Abyssal" I described the song as sounding as if I were laying on the floor of the ocean looking up. In this ocean I had no fear just the movement of the water and creatures around me. As we brainstormed we imagined an old diving helmet lost to the bottom of the ocean with an octopus keeping him company. I used a monochrome palette for everything except the helmet to draw the most attention to the window.