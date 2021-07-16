Charlotte's Grace Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I created this logo for the Charlotte's Grace charity toy drive. Charlotte's Grace runs an annual drive to donate toys to Riley Children's Health in loving memory of Charlotte Grace.
The client requested a water color design with flowers. I had never done watercolor digitally before so I started by researching and watching classes to learn the techniques to get the watercolor effect. I gave the whole design a white background so that in the future she can print the design on products if desired.