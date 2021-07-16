Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charlotte's Grace Logo charity digital watercolor logo procreate illustrator illustration design art
I created this logo for the Charlotte's Grace charity toy drive. Charlotte's Grace runs an annual drive to donate toys to Riley Children's Health in loving memory of Charlotte Grace.

The client requested a water color design with flowers. I had never done watercolor digitally before so I started by researching and watching classes to learn the techniques to get the watercolor effect. I gave the whole design a white background so that in the future she can print the design on products if desired.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
