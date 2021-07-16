Roman Klčo

Low Poly Character Tutorial

Low Poly Character Tutorial luke skywalker star wars 3d character character lowpoly render blender illustration 3d
Let's model and rig a low poly Luke Skywalker character from Star Wars in Blender 2.93
https://youtu.be/mnP54h3x6_Y

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
