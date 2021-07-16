Auravision logo design

Auravision is Toronto based Premium Eyewear eCommerce shop. They reached me out in July 2021 to design their Unique and Fresh Logo and Brand Identity. They selected the colours and let me play with it. I drew the logo on paper and later designed it on Adobe Photoshop.

If you have a logo design need don’t hesitate to reach me out.

