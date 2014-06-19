Jamie Peak

Connect iPhone App ios app ui ios 7 iphone app
Recently I've been lucky enough to work on the Connect iPhone App with the @Podmedics team.

The idea behind the app is for doctors to be able to review and deliver results and other information direct to a patient's email or mobile phone.

Check out the attachment to see all the screens I've been working on

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
