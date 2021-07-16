AR Education App

This is an Augmented Reality concept to learn the complex biological and chemical processes that are mostly misunderstood by students when they study it textually. But in this case, students will be able to learn every process visually and can break down every process. This product design is made by me under WoWExp Technologies.

