Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dharam Lokhandwala

AR Education App

Dharam Lokhandwala
Dharam Lokhandwala
  • Save
AR Education App biology mockup ux mobileapp vr ar app design app learning teachers students online education class virtual augmented virtual reality augmented reality 3d ui
Download color palette

This is an Augmented Reality concept to learn the complex biological and chemical processes that are mostly misunderstood by students when they study it textually. But in this case, students will be able to learn every process visually and can break down every process. This product design is made by me under WoWExp Technologies.

WoWExp Technologies: https://wowexp.ai
More about me: https://dharamlokhandwala.work

Thank you for viewing this shot and press the L button if you like it.

Dharam Lokhandwala
Dharam Lokhandwala

More by Dharam Lokhandwala

View profile
    • Like