Charity Component List (Wireframes)

A quick insight into the working process of a project I'm currently engaged in.

It's a frequent occurrence within tight deadline projects see all project participants working within close proximity. This is common and mainly relevant within sprints.

What we are seeing above is a snippet of a component list that I gathered from the existing charity website, as well as new components that we have added to our list. The current wireframes have been created for the purpose of projecting functionality as opposed to design as we wait for our brand agency to finalise a full spec brand guideline. The component list upon completion allow our developers to build out our component functionality ready to re-dress when brand is delivered. Whilst this isn't always ideal, use of time within projects and sprints often throws curve balls into the build, and we fix them as effectively and flexibly as possible.