Cali Schweder

Red Moon Rising, July 2020

Cali Schweder
Cali Schweder
  • Save
Red Moon Rising, July 2020 wicca moon blood procreate illustrator illustration design art
Download color palette

Over the last couple of years I have taken an interest in learning about Wicca. I still don't know a great deal but I find it very interesting the way it celebrates nature and treats it as a magical experience. I especially like the focus on the lunar cycle and astrology. I have ended up creating a few pieces that are inspired by the moon cycle or classic symbols of Wicca. 

"Red Moon Rising" I created this during a harvest moon, I also wanted to make a little nod to the song "Bad Moon Rising" by CCR which I grew up listening to. I had also recently watched a tutorial on drawing mountains, and decided this was a great way to practice some of the new techniques. I wanted the mountains to be silhouetted by the red moon light, the cloud also are colored by the moonlight. 

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Cali Schweder
Cali Schweder

More by Cali Schweder

View profile
    • Like