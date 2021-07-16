Red Moon Rising, July 2020

Over the last couple of years I have taken an interest in learning about Wicca. I still don't know a great deal but I find it very interesting the way it celebrates nature and treats it as a magical experience. I especially like the focus on the lunar cycle and astrology. I have ended up creating a few pieces that are inspired by the moon cycle or classic symbols of Wicca.

"Red Moon Rising" I created this during a harvest moon, I also wanted to make a little nod to the song "Bad Moon Rising" by CCR which I grew up listening to. I had also recently watched a tutorial on drawing mountains, and decided this was a great way to practice some of the new techniques. I wanted the mountains to be silhouetted by the red moon light, the cloud also are colored by the moonlight.